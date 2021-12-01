ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion ban case

By Jailen Leavell
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban. The case is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

“This court has already shown that even though there are six to three conservative majorities. They should define any characterization and expectation. I think there are actually some really excellent jurists on it, and I think that over the next few months it really remains to be seen,” said Aron Solomon, chief legal analysis for Esquire.

Pro-abortion rights activists rally in Mississippi during Supreme Court hearing

Both sides argued for more than two hours on House Bill 1510 . The bill was passed in 2018 to ban abortions in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

About 100 patients per year get abortions after 15 weeks at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic. The facility does not provide abortions after 16 weeks.

A decision is expected by late June 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WKRG News 5

Emmett Till investigation closed by Justice Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till on Monday that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. A person familiar with the matter informed The […]
WKRG News 5

First case of Omicron variant reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state. The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. Officials said the patient was not hospitalized.  Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, […]
WKRG News 5

Medical Moment: Protecting yourself against the Omicron variant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 now has been detected in 17 states in the U.S., including Florida and Mississippi. The Mississippi case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. The patient was not hospitalized. Natalie Fox with USA Health joined WKRG News 5 to talk about […]
WKRG News 5

