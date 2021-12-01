Andover man charged in Thanksgiving crash that killed one, injured another

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover man has been charged in the Thanksgiving crash that killed one and injured another .

Garett Meyers (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Garett Meyers, 37, of Andover, was charged by a Sedgwick County Judge on the following counts:

Involuntary manslaughter; in commission of DUI with DL restriction Aggravated batter; DUI with restricted DL causing great bodily harm Driving while suspended; 1st conviction

Lieutenant Chris Marceau of the Wichita Police Department said a large pickup truck rear-ended a small SUV waiting at the stoplight at 13th St. and Hillside. The SUV rolled over, killing a 65-year-old Leroy Grim of Wichita. A 67-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital in critical condition from the scene of the crash.

The next court date for Meyers is Dec. 13. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.