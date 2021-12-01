ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New Ransomware Variant Could Become Next Big Threat

By Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Dark Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise security teams might want to add "Yanluowang" to the long and growing list of ransomware threats they need to watch out for. Researchers from Symantec say a threat actor who has been mounting targeted attacks against US organizations since at least August recently began to use the new ransomware in...

