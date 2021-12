“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen!” Watch out Fat Bear Week, it looks like Minnesota’s black bears are getting in on the game!. Typically, when we hear the phrase “fat bear” our minds go straight to Katmai National Park’s incredible Fat Bear Week. It’s the Olympics for brown bears as they prepare for hibernation, and results in nothing short of the best images on the internet. But an American black bear putting these behemoth brown bruins to shame? Now that’s a rarity.

