Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as Cityzens earn hard-fought victory

By Max Parsons
 6 days ago

Goals from Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were enough for Manchester City to overcome Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday night. The victory keeps the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who beat Watford...

Tribal Football

Bernardo Silva magic gives Man City victory over Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard suffered his first loss as Aston Villa manager as Manchester City ran out 2-1 winners at Villa Park. Pep Guardiola's side have now won four on the bounce, and maintain their one-point gap to league leaders Chelsea, who beat Watford on Wednesday. Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias opened the...
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: The pick of the stats

Aston Villa have now picked up just one point in their last 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City (drawn one, lost nine), losing their last six in a row by an aggregate score 19-3. Since the start of October, only Chelsea (20) have won more points in the Premier...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, TV, odds, prediction

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is an intriguing clash on Wednesday (watch live 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium) as Steven Gerrard welcomes Pep Guardiola to Villa Park. Gerrard has won his first two Premier League games in charge of Villa, as they’ve surged away from the relegation zone with victories against Brighton and Crystal Palace. In both games Villa have looked much better defensively and the likes of Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn, Ashley Young, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings have come up with big performances. Villa have the squad to be a top 10 team in the Premier League and Gerrard’s arrival seems to have instilled newfound levels of belief among the players, and fans. But this will be a huge test of Gerrard’s tactical acumen as red-hot City roll in to Villa Park.
vavel.com

Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester City Live Score Update in Premier League

Stay tuned to follow Aston Villa vs Manchester City live. In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Manchester City, as well as the latest information from the Villa Park Stadium, don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute by minute live online coverage.
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva score absolute screamers against Aston Villa to put Manchester City 2-0 up in the first half

Manchester City started the game with dominance as they kept on creating danger for the home side playing with the ball in Aston Villa’s D-box. Aston Villa was not able to keep up with the pace of the game at least for the first few minutes of the game as they kept on giving away possession which made their new manager Steven Gerrard furious.
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on the scoresheet in the first half against Aston Villa, with the latter volleying home a spectacular effort after his international teammate had rifled in from distance earlier. But Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side showed plenty of promise, and fought back just seconds into...
SkySports

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: Steven Gerrard suffers first defeat as boss at Villa Park

Steven Gerrard suffered his first defeat as Aston Villa boss as Man City secured a 2-1 victory at Villa Park to keep the pressure up on Premier League leaders Chelsea. Pep Guardiola's side produced a scintillating opening 45 minutes of football and took a deserved lead into the half-time break thanks to Ruben Dias' strike and a stunning volley from Bernardo Silva after a blistering counter-attack.
90min.com

FA Cup third round draw: Chelsea face Chesterfield, Man Utd take on Aston Villa, Man City travel to Swindon

The draw for the 2021/22 FA Cup third round has taken place with Chelsea vs non-league Chesterfield the standout tie. As well as the European champions welcoming the side who currently sit top of the National League, fellow non-leaguers Yeovil Town were also handed an attractive tie - with the Glovers set to travel to Championship high-fliers AFC Bournemouth.
firstsportz.com

Manchester City vs PSG- Twitter explodes as Pep Guardiola’s side claim a 2-1 victory over PSG

Manchester City have taken revenge against Paris Saint Germain for their 2-0 defeat in the first leg of this year’s UEFA Champions League after claiming a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture to cement their position at the top of Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side came form behind in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium after Kylian Mbappe had given the Parisians the lead in the 50th minute.
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City - A Positive Defeat

A frantic start and a spirited second half; more encouraging signs under Steven Gerrard?. Super Ollie Watkins! How brilliant was he and could we have had a couple more goals?. Should we see Douglas Luiz remain in a more advanced midfield role?. Emi delight and Bailey frustrations; what can we...
