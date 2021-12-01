Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as Cityzens earn hard-fought victory

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is an intriguing clash on Wednesday (watch live 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium) as Steven Gerrard welcomes Pep Guardiola to Villa Park. Gerrard has won his first two Premier League games in charge of Villa, as they’ve surged away from the relegation zone with victories against Brighton and Crystal Palace. In both games Villa have looked much better defensively and the likes of Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn, Ashley Young, Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings have come up with big performances. Villa have the squad to be a top 10 team in the Premier League and Gerrard’s arrival seems to have instilled newfound levels of belief among the players, and fans. But this will be a huge test of Gerrard’s tactical acumen as red-hot City roll in to Villa Park.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO