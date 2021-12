Chelsea found a way to stay top of the league, although logic was largely cast aside in the process. This was a scratchy performance and Watford, lively throughout, would have merited any other outcome; that they did not achieve it owed to the weight of attacking resources at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal and, in Hakim Ziyech, a matchwinner who has not always seized his chances to shine.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO