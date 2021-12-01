ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

White House responds as US identifies first omicron variant case in California

By Basil John
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fx4ZA_0dBYCcer00

President Joe Biden's Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci announced on Wednesday that the United States has its first case of the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

