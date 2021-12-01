Dickens of a Christmas returns to Wellsboro this weekend

WELLSBORO, Pa (WETM) — It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in Wellsboro. Dubbed “The Town that Saved Christmas”, final preparations are underway for the annual Dickens of a Christmas , which kicks of Friday, Dec. 3.

More than 100 artisans, crafters, food vendors, musicians, and performers will be featured up and down Main Street. Festival-goers can also participate in the costume contest and dress in their best Dickens-era clothing.

“Everybody just comes out and they dress up. It’s a lot of fun and we just have a party in the street,” Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce, told 18 News.

Dressing the part is very simple, according to Henry, who says participants can find period clothing at local thrift stores or vintage shops. Even homemade items can add to the costumes.

Event Schedule:

Friday:

All Day: Merchant Sales and Discounts and Department 56 Dickens Village Display at the Deane Center Windows

Indoor Book Sale 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Green Free Library

Indoor Craft Show 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church

The Man Who Invented Christmas 7:15 p.m. at the Arcadia Theater

Dickens of a Concert 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church

Saturday:

All Day: Merchant Sales and Discounts and Department 56 Dickens Village Display at the Deane Center Windows

Indoor Craft Show 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church

Best Dressed Contest Registration 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Deane Center Lobby

Model Train Show, Cookie Sale 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Street Vendors, Musicians and Performers 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Outdoors on Downtown Streets.

Indoor/Outdoor Craft Show 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wellsboro Fire Annex

Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir 9:30 a.m. at the Arcadia Theater

Victorian Stroll 10:00 a.m. at Deane Center Outdoor Stage

Open House and Refreshments 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home

Lunch, Church Tours, Thrift Shop 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Indoor Book Sale 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Green Free Library

Victorian Christmas Open House, Tours and Refreshments 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Goodhart’s Inn

A Christmas Carol performance 10:30 a.m. at Deane Center Coolidge Theater

The Man Who Invented Christmas showing 10:30 a.m. at Arcadia Theater

A Christmas Carol performance 11:00 a.m. at Warehouse Theater

Open House and Refreshments 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Green Free Library

Nessmuk a Film by Gale Largey 11:00 a.m. at Arcadia Theater

Impressions of Egypt Art Exhibit 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center

The Man Who Invented Christmas showing 12:30 p.m. at Arcadia Theater

A Christmas Carol performance 1:00 p.m. at Warehouse Theater

Victorian Stroll 2:00 p.m. at Deane Center Outdoor Stage

Library Friends Basket Raffle Drawing 2:00 p.m. at Green Free Libary

The Man Who Invented Christmas showing 2:30 p.m. at Arcadia Theater

Wellsboro Men’s Chorus 3:00 p.m. at Arcadia Theater

Wellsboro Women’s Chorus 3:20 p.m. at Arcadia Theater

A Christmas Carol performance 3:30 p.m. at Deane Center Coolidge Theater

Combined Chorus Sing-along 3:40 p.m. at Arcadia Theater

A Christmas Carol performance 4:00 p.m. at Warehouse Theater

Choral Evensong Service 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Candlelight Walk for Peace 5:00 p.m. at Packer Park to the Green

Tree Lighting Ceremony 5:30 p.m. at The Green

Sunday:

All Day: Department 56 Dickens Village Display at the Deane Center Windows

Victorian Christmas Open House, Tours, and Refreshments 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Goodhart’s Inn

Indoor Book Sale 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church

A Christmas Carol 2:30 p.m. at Warehouse Theater

For Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas celebration, streets will be closed to traffic and parking this Saturday, Dec. 4. Free parking will be available at other locations as well as parking for a fee. Also offered is a free shuttle service into and out of Wellsboro. There is also a designated emergency route for ambulances.

Streets closed

Starting at 8 a.m. and continuing through 4 p.m. this Saturday, the following streets will be closed: Main Street from the East Avenue traffic light to the Central Avenue traffic light and Crafton and Waln streets from Pearl Street to Water Street.

Overnight Parking

By 6 a.m. Saturday morning, all vehicles must be removed from Main, Crafton and Waln streets. Those planning to park overnight in one of the areas that will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, should make other parking arrangements. Those who don’t, risk having their vehicles towed at their expense.

Free parking

Wellsboro Borough is allowing free parking at all metered spots within the community this Saturday. Those parking at meters at Wellsboro’s municipal parking lots on Water Street and Pearl Street will not be ticketed during the celebration; however, the Wellsboro Police Department will strictly enforce all other parking restrictions.

Free parking will also be available at the following locations: the Tioga County Commissioners parking lot at the Tioga County Courthouse, Main Street, Wellsboro; at the Wellsboro Borough municipal parking lots on Water and Pearl streets as well as at the parking lot behind the Wellsboro Active Living Center next to Packer Park on Queen Street.

Parking for a fee

Parking for a small fee to benefit local, nonprofit groups will be available at locations throughout the community.

Free Shuttle Services

There will be free shuttle services to downtown Dickens festivities. Buses will operate continuously between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to shuttle visitors to downtown Wellsboro from the Wellsboro Plaza on Route 6 (East Avenue) and from the Wellsboro High School on Nichols Street. During those times, shuttles will also transport visitors back to the Wellsboro Plaza and to Wellsboro High School.

Emergency Route

Walnut Street has been designated an “Emergency Route” for ambulances traveling to Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department on Dickens weekend. No parking will be permitted along the Emergency Route.

For a finalized schedule & map of events, ATMs, parking, and restroom facilities visit www.wellsboropa.com or local restaurants, motels, and shops or call 570-724-1926.

