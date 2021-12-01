ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be a Santa to a Senior

By Jana Garrett
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – This holiday season a local organization wants to make senior citizens feel appreciated.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10, members of the community can take part in “Be A Santa to a Senior” and fulfill a wish list of a local senior who may otherwise be overlooked, isolated, or alone during the holidays. This is the 18th year for the local program, and it gives back to seniors and reminds them that they are cherished by the community. The gifts given to the seniors are often necessities such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets.

‘Santa with a cause’ returns to Princeton to help local families

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Adam Tenbarge, Marketing and Business Development Manager of the Evansville Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

Individuals can visit one of the locations listed below and look for the “Be a Santa to a Senior” tree on display from November 1 to December 10. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” trees can be found at the following locations:

·       Home Instead – 635 Metro Ave, Evansville, IN 47715

·       RiverOaks – 1244 Vail St, Princeton, IN 47670

·       West River – 714 S Eickoff Rd, Evansville, IN 47712

·       River Pointe – 3001 Galaxy Dr, Evansville, IN 47715

·       Woodmont – 1325 N Rockport Rd, Boonville, IN 47601

·       North River – 811 E Baseline Rd, Evansville, IN 47725

·       Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital- 9355 Warrick Trail, Newburgh, IN 47630

·       Sheets Charles and Charles – 2801 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714

·       Solarbron – 1501 McDowell Rd, Evansville, IN 47712

·       Hearing Healthcare Center- 3101 N Green River Rd Ste 510, Evansville, IN 47715

·       Primrose – 9800 Outer Lincoln Ave, Newburgh, IN 47630

