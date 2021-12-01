ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Juarez cuts down on commercial activity amid holiday shopping due to spike in COVID-19 cases

By Julian Resendiz
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEtRu_0dBYBpqr00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez restaurants, bars, shopping centers and schools have been ordered to cut back to 50 percent occupancy through Dec. 12 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Chihuahua.

New coronavirus cases shot up 27 percent in the last two weeks of November and fatalities were up nearly 30 percent during the same period, said Dr. Leticia Ruiz, director of preventive health in Chihuahua. Hospital occupancy rates also went up and 46 people were on ventilators as of Tuesday.

The decision to go back to the so-called yellow threat level comes just as the U.S. reopens its land borders to non-essential travel and the Christmas shopping season goes into full swing. The U.S. is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination from foreign nationals crossing its borders.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

“We need to observe protective measures like social distancing, correct use of face masks and frequent hand-washing. It’s important to know that vaccination reduces the probability of death but does not eliminate the risk of infection,” Ruiz said during her daily online public briefing.

Juarez has recorded 35,990 COVID-19 infections and 3,967 fatalities since the pandemic began. In El Paso, health authorities had reported 161,254 infections and 2,878 deaths as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

Every year, millions of children take to their computers, tablets and smartphones to track the world's greatest traveler — Santa Claus; and every year since 1955, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.
SANTA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Vaccines
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Weather#Mexico#Foreign Nationals#Food Drink#Border Report#Borderreport Com
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy