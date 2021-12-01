ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

1983 AL Cy Young Award winner LaMarr Hoyt dies at 66

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXvNM_0dBYBoDM00

CHICAGO (AP) — LaMarr Hoyt, who won the 1983 AL Cy Young Award with the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.

The White Sox announced his death on Wednesday. The team said he died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, following a lengthy illness.

Hoyt went 98-68 with a 3.99 ERA in eight years in the majors. He also had 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts, and 10 saves.

‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Sandlot,’ actor Art LaFleur dies at 78

The 6-foot-3 right-hander was the 1985 All-Star Game MVP, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League’s 6-1 victory over the AL. That year with San Diego was the only All-Star selection of his career.

“My first impression of LaMarr was, ‘Here is a pitcher’. He had average stuff but amazing command and tremendous confidence, and he never showed fear,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa, who returned last season for a second stint in Chicago. “We brought him up to the big leagues in 1979 and nothing bothered him. He had this impressive cool where he believed if he made his pitches, he would get hitters out. He faced teams multiple times in a season but could change up his looks and keep them off balance. What a great competitor.”

Former White Sox pitcher Richard Dotson called Hoyt “a great pitcher and a great teammate.”

“We would sit around and talk pitching for hours,” said Dotson, who won 22 games in 1983 for the Al West champion White Sox. “He really knew how to pitch. His stuff was never great, but he had a great sinker and exceptional command. LaMarr, Britt Burns, Harold Baines and I all came up to the big leagues around the same time and grew up together, which eventually led to that memorable 1983 season. We are all going to miss him.”

Hoyt was selected by the New York Yankees in the fifth round of the 1973 amateur draft, but he never played for them in the majors. He was traded to the White Sox in April 1977 in a multiplayer deal that moved Bucky Dent to New York.

He made his big league debut two years later with two scoreless relief appearances for the White Sox in September.

Otters offering paid opportunity to learn ins and outs of a MiLB team

Hoyt became a key part of Chicago’s rotation in 1982, leading the AL in wins while going 19-15 with a 3.53 ERA in 39 games, including 32 starts.

He followed that up with the best year of his career. He went 24-10 with a 3.66 ERA in 36 starts in 1983, helping the White Sox win the division title. He led the majors in wins and took home the AL Cy Young Award, beating out Kansas City reliever Dan Quisenberry.

Hoyt then made his only postseason appearance, pitching a five-hitter in a 2-1 victory over Scott McGregor and Baltimore in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. The Orioles followed with three consecutive wins, eliminating the White Sox.

Hoyt played one more year for Chicago before he was traded to San Diego in a multiplayer deal that landed Ozzie Guillen with the White Sox.

In 1985, Hoyt went 16-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 31 starts. He played one more year for the Padres before retiring.

“He genuinely loved being a part of the White Sox organization, and I can say without a doubt those were the best years of his life,” oldest son Matthew Hoyt said. “All he talked about in his final days was baseball, the White Sox and all of his former teammates.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Finalizing Deal with Cy Young Winner Ray

SEATTLE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Art Lafleur
Person
Bucky Dent
Person
Harold Baines
Person
Dan Quisenberry
Person
Lamarr Hoyt
Riverhead News-Review

Baseball: Former Tomcats pitcher wins NL Cy Young Award

A former Cy Young Award winner announced a new Cy Young Award winner. Former major league pitching great Orel Hershisher made the announcement on MLB Network last Wednesday night: “Your 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner is — Corbin Burnes, from the Milwaukee Brewers.”. Yes, that Corbin Burnes, the...
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
KEPR

Mariners moved quickly to wrap up Cy Young winner Robbie Ray

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were still in the middle of finishing their first big deal of the offseason when they started making an aggressive move to land Robbie Ray for their pitching rotation, a signing that would grab even more attention. The Mariners see Ray as a major...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cy Young Award#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Era#The National League#The New York Yankees
Seattle Times

Mariners agree to $115 million deal with AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, sources say

During an offseason in which they intended to spend more than they have in many years but hadn’t seemed to find many players wanting to take their dollars, the Mariners finally joined Major League Baseball’s free-agent frenzy Monday afternoon by adding the reigning American League Cy Young winner to their starting rotation.
MLB
Lookout Landing

Mariners partake in Cyber Monday, sign AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray

With the entire baseball world refreshing Twitter like their lives depend on it, and a Seattle fanbase frothing at the bit, Jerry Dipoto has made his biggest Mariners free agent signing * yet * by inking Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million deal. Mikey Ajeto will have a more...
MLB
Tacoma News Tribune

Mariners, reigning AL Cy Young winner Ray agree to five-year contract

Two days after making a splash in the trade market, Seattle’s front office opened their checkbooks and bolstered their starting rotation. Last year’s AL Cy Young award winner is, reportedly, a Seattle Mariner. The club has yet to make a formal announcement, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan — and others shortly...
MLB
FanSided

Mariners put money where mouth is, sign reigning AL Cy Young winner

The Seattle Mariners have been major players in MLB Free Agency thus far, and made their impact signing by adding Robbie Ray. Ray won the AL Cy Young award last season, finally playing into the potential many saw in him with the Arizona Diamondbacks and finally, the Blue Jays. Toronto made several moves, including signing Kevin Gausman on Sunday night, that appeared to signal Ray would not be returning to Canada as a Jay.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Breakdown: What to know about Cy Young winner Robbie Ray

After seeing some of the top free agents come off the board over the weekend, the Mariners made a splash of their own, inking left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray to a five-year deal reportedly worth $23 million annually. Ray was one of the top starting pitchers on this year’s free...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jim Kaat is headed to the Hall of Fame

It has been an interesting couple of days dissecting the 2021 Golden Era Committee’s selections for the Hall of Fame. They finally got it right and put Chicago White Sox legend, Minnie Minoso, into the Hall. Not only was he an elite baseball player, but he also broke a lot of barriers for future generations.
MLB
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy