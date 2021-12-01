ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Trees for Troops program to give away 100 Christmas trees for junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqjvL_0dBYBiv000

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Trees for Troops program is set to give away 100 Christmas trees to junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“This is an important program for our junior service members,” said Installation Commander Capt. Michael Witherspoon. “This year was a difficult year for many due to financial hardships and the emotional stresses that the pandemic caused.”

The event will take place on December 4.

“Trees for Troops bring holiday cheer to many,” added Witherspoon.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

When does NORAD start tracking Santa?

Every year, millions of children take to their computers, tablets and smartphones to track the world's greatest traveler — Santa Claus; and every year since 1955, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Weather#Installation#Google Play
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy