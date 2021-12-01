Trees for Troops program to give away 100 Christmas trees for junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Trees for Troops program is set to give away 100 Christmas trees to junior service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

“This is an important program for our junior service members,” said Installation Commander Capt. Michael Witherspoon. “This year was a difficult year for many due to financial hardships and the emotional stresses that the pandemic caused.”

The event will take place on December 4.

“Trees for Troops bring holiday cheer to many,” added Witherspoon.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.