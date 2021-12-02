ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, WV

UPDATE: Missing Farmington woman found safe

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 5 days ago

UPDATE (12/1/21 8:38 p.m.):

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Gina Parker has been found safe.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing since Tuesday evening.

Gina Parker, 52, was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. when she left her home along Husky Highway, in Farmington, according to deputies.

Parker was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a maroon shirt.

She was entered into the NCIC system Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Department at 304-367-5300.

