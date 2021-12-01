ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County woman arrested for Felony Conspiracy

By Aynae Simmons
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was arrested on Monday, November 29, 2021 for a bench warrant.

Alma Johnson, 49, from Boomer was arrested for a bench warrant served out of circuit court. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Johnson was served another warrant containing two counts of Felony Conspiracy.

Johnson is held at Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

For any information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or send a private message to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page .

