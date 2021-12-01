Johnstown man’s charges withdrawn for alleged rape of woman

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Johnstown man that allegedly talked a woman into moving to the city and raped her multiple times had all charges withdrawn.

Court documents show that 33-year-old David McCormick, Jr. , had all charges dropped, which included three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, and terroristic threats. However, the reason for the withdraw has not yet been made available.

McCormick picked up the woman in Erie and took her to his rental property after convincing her to move to Johnstown in January, according to the affidavit. On Jan. 12, McCormick allegedly began to kiss and fondle her despite her telling him to stop. She told officials he raped her for the first time that night.

The woman was afraid of McCormick because he often mentioned his knife and gun collection and he would “shoot her from a distance,” police noted.

On Jan. 15, the woman said she was lying under a blanket in her bedroom when McCormick showed up and allegedly raped her again.

On Jan. 18, McCormick allegedly raped her after they went grocery shopping. She told police he told her he was staying the night and followed her upstairs. Again, despite her telling him “no,” he continued, police wrote in the affidavit.

McCormick was arrested at the beginning of November with bail set at $150,000 cash. However, as of Nov. 30, all charges were withdrawn.

