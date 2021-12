With the eruption now in its 10th destructive week, some houses have been almost entirely submerged, and the mountains of ash have left an out-of-this-world landscape. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now in its 10th week of destructive eruptions, and experts say there is no sign that it will slow down anytime soon. The volcano has left neighborhoods enveloped in a sea of ash, and its persistent lava flows have bulldozed entire properties.

