Accidents

Firefighters rescue two people from burning apartment

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were rescued from an apartment...

local12.com

BBC

Eight people rescued from Birmingham tower block arson

Eight people, including two children, have been rescued after a fire, thought to have been started deliberately, broke out at a block of flats. A number of people managed to get out of the 13-storey building in Birmingham without the need for help, West Midlands Fire Service said. Fourteen people...
ACCIDENTS
WGN News

5 people rescued from Aurora house fire; 1 in critical condition

AURORA, Ill. — Five people were rescued from a structure fire in Aurora Saturday morning, with one person in critical condition. A total of eight people were displaced. Aurora fire officials said firefighters responded to the 0-100 block of Jackson Street at approximately 6:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire at a home […]
AURORA, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo firefighters rescue two dogs in Saturday morning blaze

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Firefighters rescued two dogs from a burning home in Kalamazoo Saturday morning. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Hawley Street and that except for the two dogs, the house was unoccupied. Fire crews were able to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Firefighters#Wkrc#Accident#Westwood
CBS Boston

Boston Firefighters Save 90-Year-Old Woman From Brighton Apartment Building Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters saved a 90-year-old woman from her burning apartment in Brighton early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out inside her fifth floor apartment in the Boston Housing Authority complex on Washington Street around 4 a.m. Firefighters pushed through heavy smoke and fire and found the woman unconscious in the hallway. They shut the door to her apartment to contain the fire and carried her out of the building. She was then rushed to the hospital. “She had some burns and smoke inhalation but hopefully she’ll be ok,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey. “Lucky she got out the door that...
BOSTON, MA
Sacramento Bee

Fair Oaks house fire injures two, including Metro Fire firefighter with minor burns

A firefighter and a resident suffered minor injuries in a Fair Oaks house fire Wednesday morning, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said. An adult resident was transported to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn said, and a firefighter battling the blaze was treated and transported for minor burns.
kusi.com

Firefighters rescue four victims, three fall from border wall near Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after falling from the border wall between Otay Mesa and Garita De Otay, Mexico. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called to respond to four victims at the border wall at the request of the U.S. Border Patrol around 2:45 a.m., according to online logs. Four victims had fallen from the wall and one was lifted via aerial ladder by responders. The victims were transported to U.C. San Diego Medical Center in life-threatening condition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Shots Fired Into Miramar Apartment, Two People Injured

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in a Miramar apartment. It happened Monday night in the gated community The Enclave at Miramar. According to police, the man and woman were in an apartment in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard when some shot through the sliding glass patio doors. Both were hit.
MIAMI, FL
staradvertiser.com

Honolulu firefighters rescue 5 boys from rushing waters of Palolo Stream

Honolulu firefighters rescued five boys who had been swept into rushing waters of Palolo Stream where they went to play after school today. The Honolulu Fire Department was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a young boy was clinging to tree a branch in Palolo Stream behind 1976 9th Ave., according to an HFD news release.
HONOLULU, HI
Mercury News

About two dozen people displaced after apartment fire in Brentwood

About 25 people were displaced when a fire tore through an apartment complex Friday in Brentwood. The blaze began around 11 a.m. near Broderick Drive and Brentwood Boulevard, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Multiple units were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. No one was injured...
BRENTWOOD, CA

