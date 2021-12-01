Firefighters rescue two people from burning apartment

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters saved a 90-year-old woman from her burning apartment in Brighton early Wednesday morning. Flames broke out inside her fifth floor apartment in the Boston Housing Authority complex on Washington Street around 4 a.m. Firefighters pushed through heavy smoke and fire and found the woman unconscious in the hallway. They shut the door to her apartment to contain the fire and carried her out of the building. She was then rushed to the hospital. “She had some burns and smoke inhalation but hopefully she’ll be ok,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey. “Lucky she got out the door that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO