DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There was more than one way to support community-run businesses this weekend. A flea market was held Sunday at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. The organizer says traffic is usually a bit slower during this time of the year, but he decided to keep the market open for those small businesses looking to make some extra cash during the holidays.

DICKSON CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO