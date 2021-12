A month after Moritz Seider won “Rookie of the Month” for October, the NHL announced that Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond is Rookie of the Month for November. Raymond, who currently sits in the top-25 for all NHL scoring, was drafted with the 4th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old has come out of the gate on fire, posting 21 points (9-12—21) in his first 23 NHL games. He’s found great success playing on Detroit’s top line with captain Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi.

