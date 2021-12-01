ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Harry Connick Jr. Talks His Transformation Into Daddy Warbucks for ‘Annie Live!’

By Jim Halterman, TV Insider
Ashe County's Newspaper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBet your bottom dollar that the sun will come out tomorrow for Celina Smith, the 12-year-old playing plucky orphan Annie in NBC‘s Annie Live!, an adaptation of the 1977 Broadway musical. “She’s extremely smart, and every once in a while you forget she’s a kid and what’s being asked...

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

"The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "Hairspray" and "The Wiz" are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner "Annie" joins that group.
BROADWAY, OH
thecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Annie Live Special? When Will it Air?

Directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, ‘Annie Live!’ is a musical television special based on Thomas Meehan’s Broadway musical of the same name and Harold Gray’s comic strip titled ‘Little Orphan Annie.’ The television movie centers upon the eleven-year-old titular protagonist who has lived most of her life in an orphanage with several other girls her age under the watchful eyes of the strict owner named Miss Hannigan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Megan Hilty
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Tituss Burgess
CinemaBlend

Grease Live's Vanessa Hudgens Offers Advice For Annie Live! Cast

Another beloved Broadway musical is set to get the live television treatment, as NBC's Annie Live! will be making its debut in a matter of days. The show will bring together a talented cast, which includes some big names. This falls in line with the star-studded ensembles that have been seen in the past. Vanessa Hudgens is among those who have appeared in the live performances, having had roles in Grease Live and Rent Live. With this, she's offered advice for this latest cast, as they prepare for the performance of a lifetime.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Annie Live cast: Who is in the NBC musical production?

THE new musical television special Annie Live on NBC is a reenactment of the 1977 musical Annie. Based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie by Harold Gray, here is who you can expect to see on your screens. Who stars in the musical production Annie Live?. Celina Smith Stars...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Connick Jr. Almost Unrecognizable As Daddy Warbucks In Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers got a bit confused when they saw Harry Connick Jr. strolled up as Daddy Warlocks. The actor will be playing the role in NBC's version of Annie premiering this Holiday Season. But, a lot of viewers had no idea why he was out there in a full white suit on Thanksgiving. It's a bit of a bizarre show no matter what during this parade. Annie is coming later this year with a fun cast featuring Connick, Taraji P. Henson, and Celina Smith as the title character. Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinsky are aboard to direct the show. Roger Gleenblatt and Neil Meron will executive produce along with Rudzinsky. People are looking forward to seeing what this team can do with a beloved story like Annie on the network. Check out some of the funniest reactions down below:
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Annie Live: The Best Moments From The Musical

Annie Live! premiered on NBC and it was a spectacular kick-off to the holiday TV special season. It starred Celina Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., and Nicole Scherzinger. Annie Live! had plenty of great performances, laugh-out-loud moments, and that warm hopeful spirit that made the original production such a success. Annie Live! gave us moments that reminded us of the magic of Broadway, whether watching live in the theater or on the big or the small screen.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Fatherhood#Nbc
AOL Corp

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)?. Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

How To Rewatch Annie Live! If You Missed It On TV

Tomorrow is always a day away if you missed Annie Live!. But don’t fret, you can easily rewatch the holiday extravaganza, which premiered live on NBC on Dec. 2, if you missed it live on TV. So here’s everything you need to know. Starring Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan,...
TV & VIDEOS
Marconews.com

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade: 'Blue's Clues' hosts reunite, Harry Connick Jr.'s 'scary' bald cap

NEW YORK — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Antelope Valley Press

‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Annie’ live and Kenny G

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • Jane Campion, whose last movie was 2009’s “Bright Star,” makes a triumphant return to film-making in “The Power of the Dog, “ a frontier psychodrama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Adapted by Campion from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, Cumberbatch plays a domineering Montana rancher who resents his brother’s new wife and her son. Widely hailed as one of the best films of the year, “The Power of the Dog” begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix. In my review, I called it a “masterful vision of the West” that plays out “in a juxtaposition of rugged exteriors and murkier, more mysterious interiors.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Annie Live' Met With Spirited Response on Social Media

NBC continued its run of live musical productions Thursday night with the premiere of Annie Live!. Coming to life again more than four decades after the curtain first when up on the Tony-winning 1977 classic, based on the Little Orphan Annie comic strip, NBC's Annie Live! musical event proved to be a major hit among viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
shondaland.com

Ahead of ‘Annie Live!,’ A Definitive Ranking of Live TV Musical Events

Will the sun come out when Annie Live! premieres on NBC, bringing back the tradition of live musical events during the holiday season? Well, we got a little taste of what is to come from that plucky titular orphan on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and we think we’re going to like it here. Despite the fact that the production has been plagued with problems (first Jane Krakowski had to drop out due to a breakthrough case of Covid overseas and was replaced with Smash’s Megan Hilty; then Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle left her role as Eleanor Roosevelt for a family reason), we’re cautiously optimistic that either it will be a wonderful feel-good time or so bad that it’s a hilariously wonderful feel-good time.
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

Harry Connick Jr. Jokes About Being "Seduced" By Taraji P. Henson's Annie Live! Character

Watch: "Annie Live!": Taraji P. Henson & Cast Talk Iconic Roles. Get ready to witness a sexy hard knock encounter. The cast of NBC's live holiday musical event Annie Live! exclusively dished about their on-stage chemistry during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29. And let's just say that Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. had the most fun acting out a playful seduction scene while in their respective characters as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan and the iconic "Daddy" Warbucks.
CELEBRITIES
WDSU

Tonight on WDSU: Watch Louisiana's Harry Connick Jr. in 'Annie Live'

Louisiana's own Harry Connick Jr. will debut his character 'Daddy Warbucks' in NBC's live musical production of "Annie" Thursday night. According to NBC, "Annie Live!" features Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as the musical's infamous queen of mean, Miss Hannigan. The holiday musical event also features Tituss Burgess as...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Annie Live! Filmed?

Based on Broadway musical ‘Annie’ by Thomas Meehan and Harold Gray’s comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie,’ NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ is a live musical television special that centers upon Annie, an 11-year-old orphan who is adopted by billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. As Annie succeeds in capturing the heart of the billionaire, the vicious orphanage owner, Miss Hannigan, decides to retrieve her back to the orphanage and punish her for leaving her.
MOVIES
THE DAILY STAR

Andes girl to perform in NBC's 'Annie Live!'

An Andes resident will make her television debut in Thursday, Dec. 2's "Annie Live!" on the NBC television network. Ava McIntosh, a sophomore at Andes Central School was invited to participate in the production through the National Dance Institute's Dancers Realize Excellence through Arts and Movement Project, a media release said. Ava, who has Down syndrome, will be one of four girls representing the DREAM Project. There is one other girl with Down syndrome and two girls who are in wheelchairs and have a form of muscular dystrophy, the release said.
ANDES, NY
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Plays With Pops of Color on a Black Dress With Glittery Sandals at Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Taraji P. Henson stepped out on the scene last night for the 4th annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles sporting a sultry, colorful look. The award-winning actress wore a black dress with pops of bold color throughout including hot pink stripes down the sleeves and neon yellow accents. The head-turning look also featured a poofy satin hem that hit just above the ankles and gave way to glittery black high heel sandals. The 51-year-old “Empire” actress also coordinated her makeup with her dress, opting for a hot pink lip and subtle pink eyeshadow. As for jewelry, Henson showed off sparkling oversized hoop earrings and four blinged-out rings. She pulled things together seamlessly with a colorful clutch featuring a sparkling finish. Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and Tessa Thompson were also among the famous faces at the star-studded event, which was hosted by Niecy Nash and took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. This fashionable appearance comes on the heels of last week’s premiere of NBC’s “Annie Live!” Henson played the role of Miss Hannigan.   Slip on a pair of chic black sandals. To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee sandals, $118. To Buy: Steve Madden Shaye sandals, $90. To Buy: Chinese Laundry Willy sandals, $50 (was $69).  
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy