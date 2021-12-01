ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion ban case

By Jailen Leavell
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban. The case is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

“This court has already shown that even though there are six to three conservative majorities. They should define any characterization and expectation. I think there are actually some really excellent jurists on it, and I think that over the next few months it really remains to be seen,” said Aron Solomon, chief legal analysis for Esquire.

Pro-abortion rights activists rally in Mississippi during Supreme Court hearing

Both sides argued for more than two hours on House Bill 1510 . The bill was passed in 2018 to ban abortions in Mississippi after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

About 100 patients per year get abortions after 15 weeks at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic. The facility does not provide abortions after 16 weeks.

A decision is expected by late June 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

