Canton, MS

Canton man donates toys to students ahead of Christmas

By Leah Williams
 6 days ago

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Canton man brought more than 100 toys for children at an early childhood development center on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make sure all of them had a gift for Christmas.

In 2020, Carlos Hall wanted to donate Christmas gifts to children at the Friends of Children of Mississippi Head Start Centers in Canton. Due to the pandemic, both schools had moved to virtual learning. He was able to make it happen this year.

“The children will see that you don’t have to know someone to do an act of kindness and show love to them. It wasn’t me choosing the school. The Holy Spirit chose the school, and I’m just acting on behalf of the Holy Spirit today,” said Hall.

He paid for all of the toys out of his own pocket. He said it took multiple trips to stores around the metro to buy gifts for more than 150 students.

‘Dear Santa’: You can now adopt a child’s letter to St. Nick through USPS

“I made about approximately 20 trips in and around Jackson, Rankin County and Madison County. I have remote control cars, dogs, doll heads rabbits that make different noises for the younger children, six months old. Of course, cars and trucks.”

Staff members said they’re grateful for the donation.

“On behalf of Friends of Children of Mississippi, we’re very appreciative that he chose us,” said Helen Griffin, management director for Friends of Children of Mississippi.

The children will receive the gifts on the last day before Christmas break.

