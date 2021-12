Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz says that he is open to fighting Aleksandar Rakic in his next fight inside the Octagon. Blachowicz lost his belt last month at UFC 267 when he was submitted in the first round by Glover Teixeira in what was a big upset. It was a disappointing loss for Blachowicz, who was coming off of a huge win over Israel Adesanya in his last fight. But he is already looking to get back into the cage and get back on track. Although losing that fight to Teixeira was one of the low points of Blachowicz’s UFC career, he often bounces back well from losses, and the Pole is confident that he can make it back to the top of the mountain.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO