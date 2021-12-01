ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

FNF Scholar-Athlete: Ponchatoula’s Cohen Troxclair

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVH80_0dBY87So00

PONCHATOULA, La. ( WGNO ) — Ponchatoula’s Cohen Troxclair is a three-year starter at left guard. He also snaps on all special teams.

He’s also carrying a 3.75 Grade point average.

He likes numbers — a bunch.

“I am really good with numbers. My highest grade on the ACT was in math. And, my father owns a financial institution in Ponchatoula, looking up to him, I realized wow, I really do like this. And, dealing with people as well,” says Cohen Troxclair.

Troxclair was also elected senior class president.

His election, he says, was a matter of dependability.

“Inside football, outside football, inside the school and classroom, they chose me over everybody else, because they thought I could do the best job representing them,” says Troxclair.

Cohen Troxclair of Ponchatoula, this week’s scholar-athlete, presented by your Southern Quality Ford Dealers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Bridging the gap: Ponchatoula aims for first state football crown since 1940: click here for interview with head coach Hank Tierney

Ponchatoula won the class 1A state championship in 1940. And, not since. Monday, head coach Hank Tierney, who picked up his 300th win in the 5A semifinals against Acadiana, spoke before practice with our Richie Mills. Game time vs Zachary is 7:00 pm Saturday at the Superdome. Watch two state championship editions of Friday nIght […]
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Ponchatoula, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Ponchatoula, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

Sun Belt title game attendance record broken as Cajuns win championship

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajuns earned the program’s first-ever outright Sun Belt title on Saturday. The conference crown was secured in front of a Sun Belt record 31,014 fans at Cajun Field. “It means the world to us coming back, all the super seniors, all the guys that came back,” senior quarterback Levi […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy