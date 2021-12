The New York Islanders are facing one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the NHL this season, yet the league has not yet stepped in to postpone their schedule, according to general manager Lou Lamoriello. There has been just one postponement this season, the Ottawa Senators, though the San Jose Sharks were awfully close at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Many started to guess if the Islanders would be the second team to postpone games when Tuesday’s practice and media availability were moved back from 10:30 am to 12:45 pm, but reports say the Islanders will play on despite the latest COVID outbreak.

