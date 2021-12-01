ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Bullock Reveals The Process To Adopt Her Children Was 'Dark', Explains That She Was 'Really Scared' & Questioned If She 'Could Do This'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hSct_0dBY7lAc00
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock has opened up about the difficult journey she encountered while trying to adopt her two children.

Article continues below advertisement

The mother-of-two, 57, — who has son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8 — opened up during the Wednesday, December 1, episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about the negative aspects of adopting through the foster care system.

"It's a system that exists and people don't know about it because it's a difficult thing to talk about," Bullock told the ladies at the table. "It gets deep and it gets dark."

Article continues below advertisement

INSIDE SANDRA BULLOCK'S SHEER HAPPINESS: 'NOT A DAY GOES BY THAT SHE DOESN'T APPRECIATE WHAT SHE HAS'

"When I first went through the process myself, you have to prove that you are a capable parent," the actress explained. "You're in the judgement cage. I got halfway through it and I said, I can't do this."

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock added of the process she said made her "feel really scared" and that "It was an out-of-body experience in that they literally sit down and they ask you, so what do you think is the worst kind of abuse? What is the worst kind of drug, or alcohol? I go, I don't know, they're all bad. You're just going, if I don't answer this right, I'm not fit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143URC_0dBY7lAc00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The Proposal star went on to reveal that her daughter had been placed in three different foster homes by the age of two and a half prior to Bullock becoming her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is always, always a soul out there that needs you to be their parent," the Academy Award winner — who has been with boyfriend Bryan Randall since 2015 — stated. "You're put through the ringer. They ask a lot of questions. I had to have people write letters about my character, like oh my God."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CskCe_0dBY7lAc00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock feels that although the journey was a difficult one, she knows that she was meant to be her children's mother. "But the soul that you are supposed to parent is out there and it's ready for you," she explained.

"You just have to be willing to go through the gamut that feels very violating, that feels very invasive, that feels it's questioning your ability to be a good and loving parent, and be okay with that," Bullock added. "Because that soul deserves to have those questions asked and when they find it and connect you with it, you'll understand."

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Bryan Randall
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
People

Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Proposal
mycouriertribune.com

Sandra Bullock explains why she's happy NOT to have dated Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock is thankful she never dated Keanu Reeves. The 57-year-old actress values her friendship with her 'Speed' and 'The Lake House' co-star and though she thinks their bond could have "survived" a failed romance, as none of her pal's ex-girlfriends have anything "horrible" to say about him, she's glad they haven't had to go through the awkwardness of a break-up.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith Open Up About Using Psychedelics on Red Table Talk

"It's changed my life for the better," Jada said. Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith are opening up about their personal experiences with psychedelic drugs. On Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," Jada, Jaden and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (AKA Gammy), along with their several guests, discussed the potential health benefits of psychedelics, including how they are being used as a form of treatment for some mental illnesses.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Effingham Radio

Sandra Bullock Says Sometimes She Wishes She And Her Kids Had The Same Skin Color

Sandra Bullock opens up about her experience parenting two black children in Wednesday’s (Dec. 1st) episode of Red Table Talk. In a preview clip shared with People on Tuesday (Nov. 30th), the 57-year-old actress tells Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she “sometimes” wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Her Daughter’s Trauma Following Years in Foster Care

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her being a mother to two adopted Black children, namely her experience navigating her daughter's trauma following years in foster care. In a new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress explained that although she adopted Louis when he was a newborn back in 2010, her youngest child, 8-year-old Laila, had been through three different foster systems by the time she was 2-and-a-half years old. At that point, Sandra began fostering her.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy