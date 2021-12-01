Sandra Bullock Reveals The Process To Adopt Her Children Was 'Dark', Explains That She Was 'Really Scared' & Questioned If She 'Could Do This'

Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock has opened up about the difficult journey she encountered while trying to adopt her two children.

The mother-of-two, 57, — who has son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8 — opened up during the Wednesday, December 1, episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about the negative aspects of adopting through the foster care system.

"It's a system that exists and people don't know about it because it's a difficult thing to talk about," Bullock told the ladies at the table. "It gets deep and it gets dark."

"When I first went through the process myself, you have to prove that you are a capable parent," the actress explained. "You're in the judgement cage. I got halfway through it and I said, I can't do this."

Bullock added of the process she said made her "feel really scared" and that "It was an out-of-body experience in that they literally sit down and they ask you, so what do you think is the worst kind of abuse? What is the worst kind of drug, or alcohol? I go, I don't know, they're all bad. You're just going, if I don't answer this right, I'm not fit."

The Proposal star went on to reveal that her daughter had been placed in three different foster homes by the age of two and a half prior to Bullock becoming her mother.

"There is always, always a soul out there that needs you to be their parent," the Academy Award winner — who has been with boyfriend Bryan Randall since 2015 — stated. "You're put through the ringer. They ask a lot of questions. I had to have people write letters about my character, like oh my God."

Bullock feels that although the journey was a difficult one, she knows that she was meant to be her children's mother. "But the soul that you are supposed to parent is out there and it's ready for you," she explained.

"You just have to be willing to go through the gamut that feels very violating, that feels very invasive, that feels it's questioning your ability to be a good and loving parent, and be okay with that," Bullock added. "Because that soul deserves to have those questions asked and when they find it and connect you with it, you'll understand."