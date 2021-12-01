ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Variety’s Hitmakers With Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey to Stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch

Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety’s “On the Carpet” pre-show from its fifth annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and “Girls5eva,” will be streamed exclusively on Variety.com and on Amazon Music’s Twitch page starting at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday. Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Shares that Drake and Nicki Minaj Denied ‘Montero’ Album Feature

Say what you want, Montero Hill, better known by his stage name, Lil Nas X is proving himself in the industry each day. From the marketing to his debut album that succeeded over 147 million streams, Lil Nas X proves that he is here to stay, despite critics who believe there is no room for an openly gay artist in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo tops Apple Music's biggest songs of the year

Olivia Rodrigo had the two biggest songs of the year on Apple Music in the UK. Based on streaming data for the UK, Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U was No.1 followed by Drivers License at No.2. Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits was at No.3. Olivia Rodrigo has also made an impact...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Normani
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Elizabeth Wagmeister
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Kali Uchis
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Grammy's 2022: Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Lil Nas X's major nominations happened "at the last minute"

Major Grammy nominations for artists such as Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Lil Nas X were apparently added at the last minute due to a change in rules. Announced on Tuesday (November 23), the 2022 Grammy's included a nomination for Album of the Year for Taylor's Evermore and Kanye's DONDA, while Lil Nas X's UK Number 1 hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) was nominated for Record of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey Accepts Variety‘s Artist Of The Decade Award, Says She Wants To Collaborate With Migos

Lana Del Rey was named Artist Of The Decade at Variety‘s Hitmakers awards show today. “Thank you, Variety,” she said in her speech, accepting the award from producer Mike Dean (who was honored with Producer Of The Year). “I’m really always grateful for any acknowledgement and also super grateful for all the criticism… I get a lot.” In an interview earlier in the evening, she said her biggest challenge over the last decade was “turning criticism into something that you can reflect upon … There’s a lot of opinions. I’m very sensitive.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Amazon Music#Hitmakers#City Girls#Republic Records#Motown Records#Columbia Records#Variety
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

TaP Music’s Ed Millet and Wendy Ong on Managing Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa, Misogyny in the Industry and More

In this week’s installment of Strictly Business, Variety’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment, TaP Music’s Ed Millet and Wendy Ong go deep about the rewards and challenges of managing such prominent and pioneering artists as Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Caroline Polacheck, Noah Cyrus and many more.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters

Lana Del Rey’s Blue Banisters traverses the American heartland, the Los Angeles skyline and her own backyard. The broad canvas is ripe for Del Rey’s wispy voice. She weaves stories of heartbreak with hope, longing and loss. Blue Banisters is expansive, but by using the same bag of vocal tricks and similar song structure, Del Rey sounds restrained. The release is enjoyable but treads ground she has already explored. However, she does take chances throughout as the album’s highlights feature some measure of experimentation for the singer-songwriter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety’s 2021 Hitmakers and Hitbreakers Revealed

What contrasts in mood the two most dominating songs of 2021 offered us: hovering and over him. With “Levitating,” Dua Lipa floated a record that really did feel lighter than air, while in “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo was crying in a car, seeming anything but liberated by her new vehicular freedom. That the year should be led by two songs at such opposite ends of the scale felt fitting: Is our spirit at last buoyant, with quarantine conditions lifting a bit? Or is breaking up — or away — still hard to do, whether it’s escaping the pandemic or leaving your first boyfriend? So many of the moods of 2021 could be found throughout the year’s top 25 smashes, whose streaming and airplay data were used to determine who belongs in Variety’s annual Hitmakers Impact Report — our roundup of the producers, songwriters, mixers, managers and key executives who made the smashes happen. Levitate, drive or dance your way on in and take a look.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
New Haven Register

Chloe Bailey Honors Lil Nas X With Variety Hitmakers’ Innovator Award: ‘He Delivers Creatively Like No Other’

“There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better,” Bailey said. “By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door.”
MUSIC
The Press

Lana Del Rey is eyeing up a collaboration with Migos

Lana Del Rey wants to collaborate with Migos. The 'Born To Die' hitmaker was honoured with the Artist Of The Decade prize at Variety's Hitmakers awards show at City Market Social in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday (04.11.21). And speaking on the red carpet at the star-studded bash - where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Producer of the Year Mike Dean on Kanye West’s ‘Chaotic’ ‘Donda’ Sessions and Vibing With Lana Del Rey

Mike Dean is fielding texts from Madonna, promoting his latest solo album, “4:22,” nursing a joint and trying to answer interview questions. But there’s beauty in the chaos. Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year does it so effortlessly — like a modern-day maestro conducting his own symphony — as he tries to remember the news of the various records he’s worked on.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Avril Lavigne Presents Olivia Rodrigo With Variety Hitmakers’ Songwriter of the Year Award: ‘Her Songs Are Her Truth’

Olivia Rodrigo, who rose to stardom after the success of her debut single “Drivers License” topped the charts in January, was honored with Variety’s Songwriter of the Year award at this year’s Hitmakers event on Saturday. Avril Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the award, introducing the artist by saying, “This year...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy