Cape Coral, FL

One dead after fire tears through Cape Coral home

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – One person has died after a fire tore through a Cape Coral home early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:13 a.m. firefighters responded to the home at 414 SE 3rd Street, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The home was caught on camera by a neighbor completely engulfed in flames overnight.

Firefighters found the home fully enveloped in flames with the roof partially collapsed.

Crews eventually got the fire under control and determined one person had died in the fire.

The man killed in the blaze was Orville John Wahl.

“It’s sad it had to end that way. I’m sad for him,” said Cape Coral resident Ted Illjes.

Illjes is part of an organization that helps other veterans. He said a year ago, he tried to help Wahl clean clutter from the home, but at the time Wahl declined. A Cape Coral city spokesperson said there were two unresolved code enforcement cases.

At times, items could be seen strewn across the lawn. However, neighbors said the home was getting cleaned up. Fire officials said at this time, it’s not clear what caused the fire.

“So he was really working hard at getting it cleaned up, and it really started looking good,” said Cape Coral resident Debora Maples.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Fire crews said the area was closed while an investigation continues.

The Cape Coral Police Department is conducting a death investigation, according to CCFD.

NBC2 Fort Myers

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

