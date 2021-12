As she tweeted some of the strategies she used in defeating He, Schneider shed light on a “super embarrassing” blunder that happened while she was on the show. “Literally a few seconds before taping started, I spilled water down the front of my top. The whole thing had to come to a halt while the wardrobe person tried to blot it off,” she wrote. “It was super embarrassing, and I felt guilty for holding up the entire production. But I had to put it out of my mind, so I decided to treat it as a good omen.”

