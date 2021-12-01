ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary Levi Wants Shazam! Fury of the Gods to Come Out Sooner Than Next Year

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam! star Zachary Levi would love for Fury of the Gods to come out faster than its 2023 release date. The actor sat down with Collide to preview the film. Of course, he ended up sharing some excitement about the wild scale of the sequel. But, a lot of fans are...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

imdb.com

Zachary Levi's Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition Landed Him Shazam

Zachary Levi is one of those actors who, like J.K. Simmons and Willem Dafoe, has had a role in both DC and Marvel movies. DC fans know him as the hero of "Shazam," while in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he took over the role of the dashing Fandral from Josh Dallas in "Thor: The Dark World" (only to be quickly killed off in the next movie as director Taiki Waititi cleaned house).
MOVIES
Collider

Zachary Levi Almost Played Star-Lord, But His 'GOTG' Audition Helped Him Land 'Shazam!'

Zachary Levi broke into the leading superhero business with the DC film Shazam! but what may be unknown to many fans is that he almost starred in another big superhero franchise — and we aren’t talking about his role as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World. The DC actor came really close to landing the part of Star-Lord in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shazam: Helen Mirren Drops New Details About Mysterious Fury of the Gods Character

Helen Mirren shared interesting new details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods!. It will still be a long wait for Shazam! Fury of the Gods but we're learning interesting new things about the highly-anticipated DC Extended Universe sequel. We previously got an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the film and now, Helen Mirren has confirmed a cool detail about one of the new characters who will be introduced in the upcoming movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock's Black Adam New Look Revealed

Dwayne Johnson is finally making his DC debut next year when the long-awaited Black Adam hits theaters. Back in October, DC FanDome took place and the whole event kicked off with Johnson introducing the first look at some Black Adam footage. Since the virtual event, we've seen some fun posts from Johnson, and his latest is a new look at Black Adam on the cover of Total Film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Returning as Daredevil

After months and months of speculation, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its Daredevil. As part of the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed Charlie Cox is the franchise's Matt Murdock should he return at some point in the future of the MCU. This is Feige's first official comment on the casting after a massive fan movement aiming for the actor—who played the lawyer in three seasons of a series on Netflix—to return.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Cleopatra Movie Gets New Director, Patty Jenkins to Focus on Wonder Woman 3 & Rogue Squadron

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra movie has switched directors. Gal's frequent collaborator Patty Jenkins has exited Cleopatra to focus on two of her other high-profile projects: DC's Wonder Woman 3, and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron for Disney/Lucasfilm. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland will replace Jenkins at the helm of Cleopatra, according to new reports. Cleopatra is set up over at Paramount Pictures under Atlas Entertainment (Wonder Woman, Justice League, Suicide Squad), with Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island, Altered Carbon) handling the script. This will be Skogland's big-screen debut, having worked as a TV director since the 1990s.
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Vin Diesel's Most Popular Non-Fast Movie Is Now on HBO Max

As we move farther into the month of December, a new list of movies become available on HBO Max. One of those movies stars Vin Diesel, but it doesn't fall under his Fast & Furious film franchise. The action flick xXx was added to HBO Max on December 1st, along with a host of other fan-favorite movies. xXx stars Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, a former extreme sports athlete recruited by Samuel L. Jackson's Agent Gibbons to become an undercover spy. Seeing as Cage is into extreme sports, xXx features intense stunt sequences and sprawling action scenes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Jamie Foxx Movie Heads to Netflix Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx's return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx's acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Has a New Streaming Home

One of Ryan Reynolds' strangest movies has a new streaming home. It's not Green Lantern, instead, RIPD is on HBO Max. That's right, the bizarre supernatural police action movie starring Jeff Bridges alongside Reynolds. It was released in 2013, with a lot of fanfare. To be fair, this made a ton of sense. Bridges and Reynolds are usually hits with audiences. But, it's important to note that this is three years before Deadpool and the star would reach an entirely different echelon of name recognition and love from the fans. Sadly, RIPD probably isn't getting a sequel. This is sad to think because Reynolds talked to IndieWire about that possibility back in 2013.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Reveals if He Would Return for More Thor Movies

While seminal Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he'll be back as long as they'll have him. The Asgardian is prepped to be getting his fourth standalone film with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but given how many other original characters from the franchise have seemingly made a permanent exit, he also admitted that he sees Marvel Studios shifting away from the importance of Thor going forward.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zachary Levi Still Shocked He Got Shazam! Role, Thought It Was A John Cena Thing

Shazam! star Zachary Levi still can't believe he got the role as DC's magical hero – even as he works on his second film in the series, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi has already completed shooting Fury of the Gods, and was taking a minute to reflect on his success in the superhero genre with The Late Late Show host James Corden. It's clear in the interview that Levi is still very humble about his role as Shazam – to the point that he never, ever, believed it would be a role that went to anyone except John Cena!
MOVIES
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE

