Zachary Levi Wants Shazam! Fury of the Gods to Come Out Sooner Than Next Year

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx's return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx's acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO