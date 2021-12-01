ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Coast Extension to host food system connections seminar Dec. 14

The free program is intended to help growers, distributors, retailers, and others make connections. Image provided

The next Good Food Connections meeting of the season will be held Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 4-5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Good Food Connections meetings are free virtual networking events intended to help growers, distributors, retailers, food pantries, chefs, school food service, and others make connections to strengthen the food system. This year-long session is hosted by FAMU Extension Agent Jennifer Taylor, who will be helping to facilitate food system connections into north Florida.

This month, join presenter Rob Ranieri with the House of Hope on a virtual tour of their Palm City operation, including their greenhouses, packing house, and future grove site. Ranieri will explain how House of Hope uses the produce in their mission, and how small growers may be able to connect and use the packing house.

Ranieri will also share information about the House of Hope’s Farm Intern program. Enrolled youth who have an interest in farming will have some good starter farming experience and skills after completing the program. Ranieri would welcome interested farmers in sharing agricultural employment opportunities with the interns and/or mentoring intern groups as they progress through their work-learn experience at the Palm City farm.

Register in advance by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/good-food-connections-2021-2022-tickets-184899869487 . For more details call Carol Roberts at UF/IFAS Extension in St. Lucie at 772-462-1895. There is no fee to participate.

Agenda:

4-4:15 p.m. – Informal networking and introductions.

4:15-5 p.m. – Virtual farm/packinghouse tour with Rob Ranieri, House of Hope.

5-5:15 p.m. – Discussion and resource sharing from the extension team.

5:15-5:30 p.m. – Wrap-up.


