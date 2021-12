Mike Tomlin made clear what every Steelers fan knew coming into this game. This game against the Cincinnati Bengals was especially important. Key defenders such as T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to bolster a sagging defense. Avenging the week three loss to the Bengals critical to keep relevant in the race for a play off spot. We also knew the running game that suddenly disappeared needed to reappear.

