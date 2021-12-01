ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach neighborhood blocked off as bomb squad removes 'potentially explosive device'

 6 days ago
The man told deputies he had kept the object in his yard for more than a year before calling authorities. Photo (c) Google Maps

A Vero Beach neighborhood was blocked off to traffic on Tuesday for several hours while a bomb squad was called in to remove a “possible explosive device” from a homeowner’s front yard, according an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office case report.

Deputies were called to 161 12th Place SE at about 6 p.m. Tuesday by Thomas Gramlich, who told the deputies there was a “potentially explosive device” on his front lawn, the case report says.

Gramlich told officials that he found the two-foot-long, cylindrical artifact on the beach about a year ago and believed it to be a cannon from an old ship that had washed ashore. He had kept the object in his back yard, but on Tuesday he took it to a friend in Palm Bay to have it x-rayed, according to the report.

After having it x-rayed, Gramlich suspected it might be an explosive device. He brought it back to his home, placed it on the front lawn, and phoned law enforcement.

Deputies then secured the neighborhood and called the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Disposal Unit, which came and removed the device, the report says.

Following the incident, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

“The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office strongly recommends residents to not touch items that look suspicious or could be World War II era munitions. Instead, please call the non-emergency number, 772-569-6700, to report the item and its location. Callers will be given further instruction.”


