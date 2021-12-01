ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epstein accuser: Ghislaine Maxwell is a 'master manipulator'

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has begun in New York. Prosecutors say the former girlfriend of convicted sex...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crossroadstoday.com

FACT FOCUS: Media not banned from Ghislaine Maxwell trial

As the sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, began on Monday, social media users were spreading false claims that the judge barred the press from the courtroom and prohibited livestreams to keep details from the public. In the high-profile case, Maxwell is accused of recruiting and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketRealist

The Truth About High-Level Executive Resignations Amidst the Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

On Nov. 29, a tweet went viral that claimed that the CEOs of several companies resigned in relation to the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and confidante, is being charged for crimes related to Epstein’s underage sex trafficking operation. Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 for recruiting the underage women for Epstein’s pleasure and is finally being tried.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Manipulator
Telegraph

Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell victim ‘set up Tom Parker Bowles in newspaper cocaine sting’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers set up Tom Parker Bowles in a newspaper cocaine sting, The Telegraph can disclose. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists to entrap the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly recording him offering to buy her cocaine. The Telegraph understands the woman was paid as much as £40,000 for her part in the undercover operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fox host Geraldo Rivera complains Ghislaine Maxwell not given bail: ‘Political lawyering’

Fox News commenter Geraldo Rivera sparked an argument on The Five on Monday after he complained that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is facing sex trafficking and perjury charges connected to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – was not granted bail. Ms Maxwell formerly dated notorious child sex abuser Epstein, and has been accused of recruiting and grooming the girls he abused. She denies the allegations against her. Her trial began on Monday. During the show on Monday, Mr Rivera compared Ms Maxwell's case to that of Darrell Brooks, who was charged with six counts of first-degree homicide after he...
CELEBRITIES

