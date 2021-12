Nichole Sullivan of Keppel and Kismet creates classic wooden signs, ornaments, accessories, and decor with a whimsical flair. Her work is full of passion and personality, almost giving you the sense that you already know her just by looking at her creations. Keppel comes from the Pantone name of Nichole’s favorite shade of blue. As for Kismet? That’s the serendipitous way that, in spite of numerous challenges early in her journey, doors opened and pieces fell exactly into place, letting Nichole know that she was on the right path and doing exactly what she was meant to do.

