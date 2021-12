Snap is launching a six-month program for small, minority-owned businesses that will give successful applicants $10,000 each month to create content for Snapchat Discover, the social platform said on Tuesday. Though individual creators are welcome to apply, the program — called 523, which references Snapchat’s original 523 Ocean Front Walk office in Venice, CA — is geared toward small businesses. Eligible businesses must be at least 51 percent owned by individuals from underrepresented groups, which Snap defines as those who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, veterans, have a disability, and/or are women. The businesses also must have made less than $5 million in gross...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO