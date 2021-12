Shares of Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) have been recently spotted trading -86.28% off of the 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted -22.24% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. 52 week range of the stock remained $ 6.97 – 39.49. Switching over to some distances from popular moving averages, we see that the stock has been recorded -43.71% away from the 50 day moving average and -70.61% away from the 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -38.26% off of the 20-day moving average. 479 employees work in the Company. It has market cap of $269.55M.

