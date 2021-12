Southern Pines, N.C. — A gun was found in a student's backpack on Tuesday morning at Pinecrest High School. A Moore County Schools representative said the school was placed on a soft lockdown after the handgun was found in a student's backpack by a staff member. Police and administrators worked to confirm the presence of the gun was an isolated incident. The district told WRAL that there was no intent by the student to cause mass harm with the gun.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO