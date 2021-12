PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dr. Laura Kueny has worked as an optometrist in the Valley for two years. She specializes in pediatrics, a demographic of doctors Dr. Kueny says is rare. Because of the lack of eye doctors for kids, Dr. Kueny says many of her patients travel three to four hours for an appointment. Some have to cross the border. "So if we're only capturing the kids that can travel, that have the means to travel, whose going missed is the big question?" she said.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO