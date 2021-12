Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) is expected to return to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones' timeline for a return from his MCL injury was estimated at one to two weeks. Wednesday's return indicates that Jones is on track to meet that timeline, although his availability for Week 12 is still up in the air. Matt LaFleur said they will "see where he (Jones) is as the week goes on". At the very least, Jones returning this early in the week bodes well for his availability following the Packers' bye in Week 13.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO