ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Bells will Ring at First Parish ~ Back Bay Ringers on Dec. 4 and ‘The Bells of Christmas’ on Dec. 5

The tintinnabulation of bells large and small will set the stage for winter and the holiday season in the sanctuary of Bedford’s historic First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church on Bedford Common next weekend. The congregation’s music committee will present a fundraiser performed by Boston’s Back Bay Ringers on Saturday, December 4, and a First Parish Lyceum featuring Brad Connor speaking about Christmas bells and bells in our lives will happen on Sunday, December 5.
BEDFORD, MA
seguintoday.com

Bells prepare to ring for 2021 Kettle Campaign, Volunteers still needed

(Seguin) – One of the world’s oldest charities returns to Seguin this Friday to ensure that the season of giving continues throughout the year. Get ready to hear those bells as you spot those bright red kettles outside the Seguin Walmart store this holiday season. That’s because the Salvation Army’s 2021 Kettle Campaign begins in a few short days.
SEGUIN, TX
Clayton County Register

The bell still rings on Thanksgiving Day: Complimentary holiday dinner celebrating its 10th year Thursday at former Waterville Lutheran Church

Long-time community centerpiece takes center stage again Thursday in Waterville... Once considered an anchor point of the community prior to its closure in 2010, the former Waterville Lutheran Church continues to be a centering point for the family of Betty and the late Edmond White. Hosting a community Thanksgiving meal in the church basement for the first time in 2012 as a way of saying thanks, the family - along with continued and growing support from the community - will be serving its 10th annual community Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 25, bringing the community together once again at the church at least one time each year. Submitted photo.
WATERVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bells#The Salvation Army
estesparknews.com

Tis The Season For Bell Ringing And Donating To The Salvation Army

Every year for the past 25+ years, The Salvation Army (TSA) has put out the red kettles to raise money to help local organizations. Locally, we work primarily through Crossroads Ministries to assist with food bank purchases, utility payments, and rental assistance. TSA helps with subsidies for Meals on Wheels for those who qualify and pays for some of the food bank purchases for the Community Corner Café.
ESTES PARK, CO
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Rescue Mission Gearing Up For “Hope Rings Out” Bell-Ringing Campaign

Cookeville Rescue Mission is gearing up for the start of bell-ringing season. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said that the mission is currently seeking volunteers for two-hour time slots to ring bells for donations. Bailey said that the “Hope Rings Out” campaign serves as one of the biggest contributors to the rescue mission’s funds. He said that as the organization serves approximately 1,000 people each year, it acts as a way for the community to help the community.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Tullahoma News

Salvation Army begins bell-ringing campaign

Starting at the Thanksgiving holiday, the local Salvation Army will begin sending its bell-ringers out to collect money in the iconic red kettles for those in need in Coffee County. For well over 40 years, the Salvation Army has send its troops out to local businesses during the holiday season...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
BBC

Barham church bells ring out after 74-year silence

Church bells which fell silent more than 70 years ago are pealing once more following a £79,000 restoration. The last time bells were rung at Barham parish church was in 1947, according to tower captain Paul Corbett. He said the four original Tudor and Stuart bells had become "a bit...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

Sign-Up To Ring A Bell This Holiday Season Now Through December 24

CUSTER COUNTY—The holiday season is upon us and red kettles are around to collect funds that support neighbors in need. Give the gift of your time to help others this holiday season by ringing bells for the Salvation Army! Red kettles can be spotted throughout Custer County and anyone can volunteer to ring bells now through December 24.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
wirx.com

South Haven Rotary To Ring Bells For Salvation Army Next Weekend

The South Haven Rotary will have members out ringing the bells for the Salvation Army next Saturday, December 11. Rotarians will be at the Golden Brown Bakery and Walmart. They have rung the bells for the Salvation Army every Christmas since 1982, and this year the efforts are dedicated to two longtime community members and co-chairs of the activity, Ralph Frost and Bob Stickland, who passed away this year. The South Haven Rotary says residents have been very generous over the years, and they’re asked to give a little more next Saturday by stopping by and dropping something into the Rotary’s red kettles.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
yourconroenews.com

Look for Rotarians as they ring the bell for the Salvation Army

We hear them! Ever so softly right now, but we know the volume will increase each day and reach a crescendo by the weekend. We love the sound of those bells, the beautiful music of dozens and dozens of community volunteers all over the country ringing the bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
CONROE, TX
nny360.com

The Salvation Army rings those bells for their 2021 Kettle Drive

OSWEGO – It’s that time of year again, and the bell ringers are out manning those red kettles to fund the works of the Salvation Army. Lt. Alyxandra Allen has taken the lead of the charity’s effort this year, her first time overseeing it. And it’s proven a challenge in these COVID times.
OSWEGO, NY
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Bell-ringing match happening on Saturday

On Saturday, members of the Mason Lodge Temple Western Star Lodge No. 26 of Albert Lea and members from the Albert Lea Shrine Club will be bell-ringing for the Salvation Army at Hy-Vee and at Bomgaars in Albert Lea. We will be bell-ringing from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at...
ALBERT LEA, MN
hometownstations.com

Lima Salvation Army accepts bell ringing challenge from national commander

The Lima Salvation Army takes on a challenge issued by the national commander. The challenge has officers from each chapter collect money at a kettle during a four-hour period. Major Deb Stacy was outside Sam's Club from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, collecting donations from customers. She says they hope to raise enough money to continue to serve families in the local community for Christmas and for 2022.
LIMA, OH
The Dispatch

Kiwanis Club Recognized For Hours Of Ringing Bells For Salvation Army

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle” Holiday collections. Ever since the first Wal-Mart opened on Route 50 in Berlin, the club has manned kettles. Since the beginning, the club received annual recognition for civic organizations hours worked and/or funds collected. Due to COVID, 2020 was the first year Kiwanis opted out. The club was recently recognized for its 2019 service with 90 hours of bell ringing, earning it the first-place award for civic groups. Pictured, from left, are group chairs Roy Foreman and Candy Foreman, Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund and Kiwanian Tom Southwell. Submitted Photos.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Odessa American

Salvation Army bell ringing challenge to occur Friday

The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettle campaign is up and running with bell ringers outside of stores all over the country including here in Odessa. An awareness campaign to challenge people to give will be going on this Friday in an effort to engage donors and supporters to raise much needed funds.
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy