Providence, RI

Ticker: GM sees improved chip supply; Providence tries guaranteed monthly income program

By Boston Herald Wire Services
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting an improved supply of automotive computer chips, General Motors raised its financial guidance on Wednesday and said it expects to return to a normal production rate by the end of next year. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told investors on a virtual chat with Credit Suisse that the...

Providence, RI
Business
Providence, RI
Cars
City
Providence, RI
Jorge Elorza
