Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Newcastle could have enough spending power to make a rare success of the January transfer window.The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle means new boss Eddie Howe has considerable funds at his disposal as he looks to drag the club off the foot of the table to Premier League safety.Buying players mid-season has often proved difficult with clubs understandably reluctant to sell their best players to domestic rivals, but Dyche is well aware that money talks and that every player has his price.“Most teams hang on and hang on and push the financial margins for obvious reasons...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO