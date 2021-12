The New York Islanders COVID situation has brought about a large number of call-ups from the Bridgeport team. While this has not been an ideal situation for the Islanders, it has given several AHL players to show Barry Trotz and Lou Lamoriello their capabilities in the NHL. While the Islanders await the resumption of their season, here’s a look at some of the Bridgeport Islanders who have had to fill in.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO