ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Verification will be essential as New Zealanders start using vaccine passes -- to stop fraud and the spread of COVID

By Andrew Chen, Research Fellow at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlseC_0dBY3sFJ00
Hannah Peters/Getty Images

When New Zealand switches to the COVID-19 Protection Framework tomorrow, people will have to present vaccine passes to access many public spaces and venues.

At this point, more than 2.4 million people have downloaded their official vaccine passes, which represents almost 70% of the 3.6 million people who are fully vaccinated.

The transition will likely exacerbate inequities that have already emerged during the vaccine rollout itself, and discriminate against vaccinated but “digitally excluded” people who have limited access to email or phone apps to carry a vaccine pass. People can now get their passes in person at some pharmacies, which helps but does not fully solve the problem.

Another major concern is the integrity of how we use and verify vaccine passes. Businesses and venues have different choices in how strongly they verify the legitimacy of the pass itself and whether or not they request an ID to verify the identity of the vaccine pass holder. This can make all the difference in how effective the system will be in reducing the spread of the virus.

Verifying vaccine passes

Last week, the government passed legislation under urgency to enact a “ traffic light ” system, which places regions under certain settings. Under red and orange settings, many venues will only be open to fully vaccinated people who can present proof of vaccination.

The vaccine pass includes a QR code which can be presented on paper or on a smartphone. So far, the government has said the minimum requirement is only to visually check the pass. The next level of verification would be for staff to use the official NZ Pass Verifier app to scan the QR code to ensure the pass is legitimate, and that the details printed on the pass match the details encoded in the QR code.

But the highest level of verification is to ask for a photo ID to make sure the person carrying the pass is the person named on it. Taking all three steps provides the highest confidence the person is vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktFXW_0dBY3sFJ00
Almost 70% of fully vaccinated New Zealanders have downloaded their vaccine passes. Phil Walter/Getty Images

Understandably, some venues will consider this too much hassle or impractical. Requiring a photo ID will also discriminate against people who are fully vaccinated but may not have an ID (such as under-18s or people who have no need for one) or those who may not have a photo ID in their preferred name.

In my opinion, venues that are required to check for vaccine passes need to scan the QR code to lift confidence that the pass is legitimate. Otherwise, it is simply too easy to fake a vaccine pass.

Read more: How far should compulsory proof of vaccination go — and what rights do New Zealanders have?

QR Codes and data privacy

Another challenge is that individuals also need to continue scanning in with their contact-tracing app (preferably NZ COVID Tracer ). These apps are generally designed as anonymous systems and all of the data stays on the user’s device.

The vaccine pass verifier app inherently needs to know the identity of the person, and it operates on the venue’s device, which doesn’t store any of the data and works offline. This is why the two apps and functionalities cannot be combined into one.

Inevitably, people will have to provide a vaccine pass and possibly a photo ID to confirm they are allowed to enter. Then the visitor will also have to scan in to keep their own record for contact tracing. It might be annoying, but that’s what we have to do to keep ourselves safe.

The official pass verifier app does not store any data, but there might be some exceptions in which certain businesses create their own apps.

Examples include ticketing, where a person’s vaccination status may have to be verified at the time of purchase rather than entry to the venue. Businesses with repeat customers, such as gyms, may also want to keep a record of their customers’ vaccination status to avoid having to check their pass each time they enter.

The COVID-19 protection framework legislation includes privacy protection that ensures information about people’s vaccination status can only be collected, used or disclosed for the purposes of managing COVID-19, with heavy penalties for breaches.

Are vaccine passes effective?

One major question is whether the passes actually mitigate the risk to public health.

Evidence from other jurisdictions suggests vaccinated people transmit COVID-19 less than unvaccinated people , hence the effort to prevent unvaccinated people from entering venues to avoid the spread of the virus. But in a New Zealand context, it remains to be seen whether or not the vaccine passes are effective at suppressing the reproduction rate.

Read more: No, vaccinated people are not 'just as infectious' as unvaccinated people if they get COVID

The government has been using vaccine passes as an incentive for people to get vaccinated by preventing unvaccinated people from accessing venues they might otherwise want to enter. But this motivation expires when we reach a sufficient percentage of people who are vaccinated – and simply aiming for a vaccination percentage raises ethical issues.

We should keep coming back to the public health reasons for why we need people to be vaccinated and why we separate vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. And to uphold that, we have to make sure vaccine passes are used effectively.

This means, at the very least, scanning the QR code to check the passes are legitimate. And we have to reduce the barriers for people to get their vaccine pass so they aren’t excluded for the wrong reasons.

Read more: To be truly ethical, vaccine mandates must be about more than just lifting jab rates

Vaccine passes come at a cost. It’s a cost financially to the government and taxpayers in developing the system. But there’s also a cost socially in terms of exacerbating inequities, and a cost ethically in terms of privacy and restrictions on people’s freedom of movement.

If we were to weaken the system to the extent that people can easily fake a vaccine pass, then we aren’t separating vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals effectively and make no progress towards mitigating public health risk. That would mean the existence of vaccine passes is not justified.

Andrew has provided independent advice to the Ministry of Health and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet as an academic but is not paid by them.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

COVID vaccine verification digital record offered in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has started offering residents a digital record of their coronavirus vaccinations that can be used to access businesses and other places where proof is required. The Washington state Department of Health says the online tool WA Verify will be used to generate the digital...
WASHINGTON STATE
IFLScience

New COVID-19 Vaccine Offering Long-Lasting Immunity Passes First Human Trial

A new player has entered the COVID-19 vaccine game: CoVac-1, a multi-peptide vaccine designed to offer long-lasting immunity, has passed its first human trial. Proving itself to be safe and effective, the vaccine produced an immune response lasting at least three months and surpassing that of natural immunity or alternative vaccines.
CANCER
abc17news.com

New variant not stopping New Zealand’s reopening plans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The emergence of the omicron variant isn’t changing New Zealand’s plans to ease restrictions in Auckland and move the nation into a new, more open phase of its pandemic response. Bars, restaurants and gyms in Auckland can reopen from late Thursday, ending a coronavirus lockdown that began in August. Around the country, a new “traffic light” system will bring an end to lockdowns but people will need to be fully vaccinated in order to guarantee participation in anything from getting a haircut to watching a concert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealanders#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Nz Pass Verifier
businesstraveller.com

New Zealand to reopen to vaccinated travellers in April

New Zealand is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from April 30, after almost two years of strict border restrictions. Visitors will still need to take a pre-departure test, a Covid test upon arrival in the country, and undergo self-isolation for seven days. The reopening of the country will occur in phases.
HEALTH
NBC News

American vaccine misinformation and extremism is infiltrating New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — When Josephine Bartley, a councilor in Auckland, New Zealand, heard that a local Covid-19 vaccination clinic had been vandalized in early November, she drove over to survey the damage. After speaking to the owners and helping them connect with local law enforcement, she noticed three men loitering near her parking spot.
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

More ways for New Zealand citizens to get COVID-19 travel pass now

New Zealand's Ministry of Health has provided more options for citizens to get their COVID-19 travel passes. In a media release, the government noted the "unprecedented" demand for assistance in generating My Vaccine Pass, the country's official record of COVID-19 vaccination status, which can be currently obtained online or via post. So far, it has issued two million passes to over half of fully vaccinated individuals.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

We shouldn't lift all COVID public health measures until kids are vaccinated. Here's why

Australia’s vaccination rollout got off to a slow start, but we’ve since become one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. More than 86% of Australians aged over 16 have received two doses, and 75% of adolescents have had their first dose. This is a fantastic achievement, but younger children are missing from this picture. The majority of parents want to vaccinate their children. But kids aren’t yet eligible for vaccination in Australia, despite vaccines being approved for children overseas. It’s therefore not surprising schools have become a major driver of community transmission, with unvaccinated children making up about one-third of...
KIDS
Chronicle

Digital COVID Vaccine Verification Tool Officially Launched in Washington State

Looking for an easier way to show your proof of vaccination? Washington state's digital COVID-19 vaccine verification tool, WA Verify, has officially launched. The tool allows individuals to present a QR code when asked by restaurants, arenas and other establishments to show proof of vaccination. The tool draws upon records from the state's immunization system.
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Study: COVID-19 Delta Variant Has Increased Ability To Evade Protective Response of Vaccines

Vaccines are effective in decreasing hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19 infection but the emergence of viral variants of concern may diminish their efficacy. A study published on December 2nd, 2021, in PLOS Pathogens by Emma Thomson, Brian Willett, and colleagues at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, United Kingdom, and colleagues suggests that COVID-19 Delta variant may be more successful at evading the protective response of vaccines.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

How Easily Can Vaccinated People Spread COVID?

The fear of breakthrough COVID-19 infections spoiled the summer. In the early days of vaccine bliss, many Americans had thought that the shots were a ticket to normalcy—and at least for a while, that’s precisely what public-health experts were telling us: Sure, it was still possible for vaccinated people to get COVID-19, but you wouldn’t have to worry much about spreading it to anyone else. Interim guidance shared by the CDC in March stated that these cases “likely pose little risk of transmission,” and a few weeks later, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

BHP's vaccine policy 'not lawful and reasonable' – but this is no win for mandate opponents

Australia’s Fair Work Commission has made its first ruling against an employer mandating COVID-19 vaccination as condition of work. But this isn’t the decision those opposed to vaccine mandates have been hoping for. On Friday a full bench of the commission ruled that global miner BHP’s directions to employees at its Mt Arthur coal mine, in NSW’s Hunter Valley, regarding deadlines for vaccination were not lawful and reasonable. This is a significant decision by Australia’s industrial relations umpire in a number of ways. It is the first ruling to question the validity of mandatory vaccination policies, and the first regarding an...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths?

Since first being recorded in late 2019 in China, the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread around the world, and been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Dozens of countries have recorded over 10,000 deaths, while case counts are now in the millions in many countries. However, differences in testing mean the number of cases may be understated for some countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy