The top 9 shows on Netflix last month, including 'Squid Game' and 'You'

"Squid Game." Netflix

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates the website top10.netflix.com with its most popular titles of the previous week.

The lists are based on the number of hours viewed that week.

Insider calculated the most watched TV shows during November based on their total hours watched during the month, according to Netflix's data.

Two Korean-language series, "Squid Game" and "Hellbound," were popular in November. The former is Netflix's biggest show of all time.

The only non-Netflix original on the list is The CW's "Dynasty."

9. "Locke and Key" season two — 63.36 million hours

Description: "After their dad's murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers — and secrets."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80%

What critics said: "Thanks to this pair of treasonous teenagers, Locke & Key deftly avoids the sophomore season slump, and actually builds on the suspense attached to the potential and menace in Keyhouse." — AV Club

8. "Dynasty" season four — 78.69 million hours

Description: "The Carringtons and the Colbys feud for control over their fortune — and their children — in this updated reboot of the classic prime-time soap."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: "Having to cut down on the theatrics and focus on the characters has really made for interesting content, character exploration, and some of the series' best stories." — Collider

7. "Arcane: League of Legends" season one — 102.25 million hours

"Arcane." Netflix

Description: "Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: "What really elevates the show's solid storytelling is its transcendent animation." — Time Magazine

6. "The Queen of Flow" season two — 107.67 million hours

Description: "Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

5. "Hellbound" season one — 111.0 million hours

Description: "Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: "A fascinating entry into stories about faith, while not having a self-seriousness to its ideas. The wrath monster trio might be absurd, but the madness within Hellbound is extremely believable." — RogerEbert.com

4. "Maid" (limited series) — 115.18 million hours

Description: "After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 93%

What critics said: "The Netflix miniseries illustrates the endless Catch-22 poor people in America face." — The Ringer

3. "Narcos: Mexico" season three — 123.41 million hours

Description: "Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new 'Narcos' saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel's ascent."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: "The third and final season of the Netflix series comes equipped with a new showrunner in Carlo Bernard and plenty of chaotic shootouts, double crosses, and narrative twists." — The Daily Beast

2. "You" season three — 126.84 million hours

Description: "A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "You is a sly guilty pleasure as such things go. Joe's prolific and wry inner dialogue narrates and critiques the action, ensuring that we see him as weird, funny, appealing, carnal, sexy and menacing." — Salon

1. "Squid Game" season one — 163.93 million hours

Description: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes."

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: "For the most part, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk's mix of high and low elements like that works incredibly well." — Rolling Stone

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.