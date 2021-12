HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky middle-school student is in trouble after deputies said a notebook detailing violent acts that belonged to him was found. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 23, the office's school resource officer was told the Conner Middle School student had the notebook. The boy was interviewed by the officer and admitted the notebook and writings were his, but he was not planning on carrying out the acts.

HEBRON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO