After securing a transfer from relegated Bournemouth to Manchester City last summer, defender Nathan Ake was handed a Premier League lifeline. However, after struggling to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans, the Dutch centre-back, who has barely featured, has now been tipped to move on. However, according to recent reports, the Citizens are expecting to be competing on at least two fronts during the second half of the season and will therefore block any January approaches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO