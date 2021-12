The University of Wisconsin learned quickly if it was going to win its third consecutive Big Ten Conference championship, it was going to have to come up big Friday. After getting knocked on their heels by Nebraska in the first set, the Badgers responded in championship fashion to collect a 14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 victory to clinch at least a tie for the title, setting up a post-match celebration at the UW Field House complete with a trophy presentation, confetti and championship T-shirts.

