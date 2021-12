“Experience will be a key factor in my victory, but my power, speed and boxing ability are important too and I think that they are being underestimated.” So says Joseph Diaz Jr, who will be squaring off against Devin Haney on Saturday for Haney’s WBC lightweight title. “I’m a 2012 Olympian,” he adds. “I’ve been a World champion, I’ve boxed great fighters and I’ve paid my dues to get here. I’m here for a reason and from my hard work, and that’s going to be the difference.” The fight will be aired live on Showtime from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO